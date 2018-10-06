8 consensus candidates emerge in Bayelsa APC NASS primaries

Eight candidates for National Assembly seats have emerged from the All Progressive Congress (APC), indirect primaries conducted in the different wards of the constituencies in the Bayelsa state.

Most of the aspirants had a common understanding which resulted to harmonizing before the election proper.

In Bayelsa Central senatorial district, Barrister Festus Daumiebi, emerged unopposed and declared winner.

Also in Bayelsa West senatorial district, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stalwart, Captain, Matthew Karimo, emerged as the most suitable candidate to displace the incumbent and was declared unopposed.

In Bayelsa East, a former ally to Ex-president Jonathan, Bishop Biobarakuma Degi Eremienyo, emerged the standard flag bearer, defeating a former commissioner for Finance under Governor Timipre Sylva.

The five seats for the Federal Houses of Representatives were also won through consensus.

The winners include, Hon. Israel Sunny- goli, candidate for the Brass/ Nembe constituency, Hon. Preye Oseke, Southern-Ijaw, Hon. Samuel Ogbuku, Ogbia.

Others are Hon. Famous Oroupafebo Daunemigha, Ekeremor/ Sagbama and Hon. Blankson Osomkime, Yenagoa/ Kolokuma/Opokuma.

Speaking earlier at the Party secretariat in Yenagoa, before the commencement of the process, the leader of the electoral panel, Mr. Adebayo Dawodu, commended the people for their peaceful behaviour, adding that all members must be in unity for a successful power take over in the state.