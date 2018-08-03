7,705 graduates benefit from 2018 N-power in Niger

No fewer than 7,705 unemployed graduates in Niger would benefit from the second batch of the 2018 N-power Volunteers programme of the Federal Government.

Director-General of N-Power in Niger, Alhaji Mohammed Saba, disclosed this during the flag off of 2018 N-power Volunteers Corps beneficiaries in Minna on Thursday.

He said that the N-power programme was introduced by the Federal Government to employ 500,000 unemployed graduates and non-graduates to address challenges of unemployment in the country.

“Out of the 500,000 youths employed by the federal government into N-power, 13,000 persons will benefit from the programme in the state for the stipulated period of four years.

“I want to assure you that at the end of the N-power programme, some percentage of the volunteers will be absorbed into the Federal Civil Service,’’ Saba said.