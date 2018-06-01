71-year-old emerges first millionaire in StarTimes World Cup promo

A 71-year old civil engineer from Akure has emerged the first millionaire in the on-going StarTimes World Cup millionaire promo, after a raffle draw was held in Lagos, which produced the first winner in the 3-month promotion, under the supervision of the National Lottery Board Commission.

The official broadcaster of the FIFA 2018 World Cup had earlier promised a special experience for Nigerians who watch the games on of its platform, promising a never like before experience.

“We are happy to announce our first winner in the ongoing promotion, Mr. Tony Fakuade, a civil engineer who resides in Akure. He subscribed for 1 month on StarTimes Classic bouquet. He has been contacted and will receive his money on Wednesday at our premises.” says Qasim Elegbede, the Brand & Marketing Director at StarTimes.

He added that “14 winners will be drawn from across the country, selecting only from a poll of subscribers who pay for one month and above on any of our bouquets and new subscribers who purchase a new decoder for the first time.”

The World Cup millionaire promo will run from May 7 till July 31, with 1 lucky subscriber taking home N1,000,000 weekly. Other prices available include 43-inch StarTimes HD TV for 5 subscribers weekly, 1 year free subscription for 20 subscribers weekly and other branded items.