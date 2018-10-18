700m people still in poverty-UN

Commemorating the 2018 International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, on Wednesday, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, said about 700 million people globally are unable to meet their basic daily needs.

In his message, Mr Guterres restated that eradicating poverty in all its forms remained one of the greatest global challenges and priorities.

On this International day for the Eradication of Poverty, the UN Chief urged everyone to commit to upholding the core pledge of the 2030 Agenda to leave no one behind.

“Let us remember that ending poverty is not a matter of charity but a question of humanity and justice,” he said.

Mr Gutterres stressed the fundamental connection between eradicating poverty and upholding equal rights for all.

Highlighting the achievements recorded so far in the cause to eliminate poverty globally, Mr Gutteres disclosed that since the day was first marked 25 years ago, “nearly one billion people have escaped poverty, thanks to political leadership, inclusive economic development and international cooperation”.

Mr Guterres underscored the connection between extreme poverty and human rights, specifically, adding that people living in poverty are mainly affected by many human rights violations.

Eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions is embodied in Goal 1 of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which aims to foster social protection systems for all.