70-year-old man accused of impregnating a 13-year-old girl

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

A 70-year-old man from Florida was arrested for allegedly impregnating a 13-year-old girl.

According to a Boca Raton police report, Renaud Jerome of Boca Raton was arrested on Friday after the girl showed up to a hospital complaining of pain symptoms associated with constipation. That’s when doctors discovered she was 14 weeks pregnant.

The Miami Herald reports that the victim told police that Jerome “would touch her and have sex with her” and was the father of the child she is carrying.Jerome, who only speaks Creole, admitted to police that he had consensual sex with the victim three times over the past couple of months.

Jerome stated that within the last couple of months he has had consensual vaginal intercourse with [redacted] three times,” police said. “Jerome stated that [redacted] was interested in him more than he was interested in her and never forced her to do anything.

Jerome is being held without bond at the Palm Beach County Jail and he’s required not to have any contact with the teen or anyone under 18.