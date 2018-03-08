70, 000 inmates awaiting trials in prisons’ custody – CURE Group

The Executive Director, “CURE Nigeria”, a Non-governmental organization (NGO) Mr. Sylvester Uhaa has said that over 70, 000 inmates are awaiting trials across the country at the prisons’ custody as the recent survey reveals.

The Executive Director who spoke with journalists in Asaba on Monday in two- day lecture organized by the Delta State judiciary, explained that the present state of Nigeria’s Prisons, makes it the fifth nation with the highest awaiting trials’ population in Africa, adding that the prisons, and detention facilities portend pains for the prisoners, especially with the crowded situation.

In his lecture titled: “The role of Alternative resolution in Administration of Criminal Justice in Delta”, Pastor Chuks Atujue said the less consideration being given to alternative dispute resolution (ADR) methods, often resulted in overcrowding of the prisons with prisons awaiting trials, adding that the population that constitute awaiting trial were likely to be the poor who do not have the resources to meet financial bail, or afford the services of a lawyer.

But the State Government through the State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro, in his remarks, said “the role of the rule of law and Human Rights in reforming the criminal Justice system in Delta State when properly defined, tackle the challenges bedeviling the smooth administration of Justice vis-à-vis the provisions of the newly enacted criminal procedure law.

He said that the administration of criminal justice in the state had had essential governance by the criminal procedure law cap c22, laws of Delta State of Nigeria, 2006, an offshoot of the criminal procedure act which came into being as ordinance No 42 of 1945.

Justice Umukoro lamented the inability of prison authorities to reproduce awaiting trials’ inmates from prison custody to courts for trial at the appropriate time, adding that the procedures often serve as major setback to speedy trail of criminal cases, and undue adjournments that will eventually lead to trials being frustrated.

Accordingly, the Chief Judge further explained that the administration of criminal justice in the state prior to the enactment of DSACJL, 2016, the high court of justice of Delta State had taken measures aimed at facilitating speedy trial of criminal cases in the court, stressing that the establishment of the criminal Division of the High Court in the three senatorial districts in the state, were to deal solely with criminal cases within their jurisdiction and trials conducted, including cases disposed by the courts over a short period of time.

“Through the prison institution is a federal government agency, its services enhance the wellbeing, and security of the state, I have made proposals to the state government to assist the prison authorities with vehicles, and other logistic support needed to facilitate transportation of prison inmates to courts for speedy trial of their cases” the Chief Judge added.