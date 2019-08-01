Doosuur Iwambe

A boy in India has had more than 500 ‘teeth’ removed from his mouth, according to reports.

The seven-year-old, named by local media only as Ravindranath, was taken to his nearest hospital with a swollen jaw.

Scans supposedly showed hundreds of masses on the lower, right side of his jaw, prompting doctors to opt for surgery.

Ravindranath had often complained of toothache from when he was three-years-old, however, his parents, mother, Rajakumari, 33, and father Parbhu, 40 only took him for treatment earlier this month, reports Times of India.

Doctors at the Saveetha Dental College discovered the boy had 526 teeth embedded in his tiny jawbone.

Doctors said it took mere moments to get permission to perform surgery from his parents but their son Ravindranath required several hours of cajoling before giving in.

Five hours of exploratory surgery later, oral surgeons extracted a bloody, calcified mass from his right jaw.

On Wednesday, a still-recovering Ravindran climbed into his father’s arms, smiled shyly and said “No pain,” touching his slightly swollen jaw.