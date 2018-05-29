#DemocracyDay: 7 things we learnt from the President’s Democracy Day Speech

He Sounds More Diplomatic

While it could be argued the bar could not have been set much lower, President Buhari’s address was, by and large, much more presidential than past public speaking appearances. Instead of throwing blames at the opposition parties, he boasted about his victories and making over-the-top claims he chose to outline a broad and staid recap of the state of the nation and his vision as president.

Terrorism In Nigeria Has Come To Stay

Despite attempting to strike a more presidential tone, there appears to be some areas on which he didn’t address. Just yesterday, Daily Times joined millions of Nigerians to mourn the victims of the dreaded-no good-blood clotting Boko Haram and Fulani herdsmen – Over 20,000 people have lost their lives in recent years, whilr many have fled their homes. Mr President repeated the usual in his speech – much talk, less action.

Still No Plans For Our Health Sector

I must have missed it but I read the presidential speech twice and he didn’t think it was important to talk about JOHESU strike or how his government is working endlessly to solve the health crisis in the country, well, not as though the president has ever been in one Nigerian hospital.

A Little Bit Of Lies Doesn’t Hurt

President Buhari met a reserve of $32 billion on May 29, 2015. In 3 years he has borrowed ₦11 trillion. This is more than PDP borrowed in 16 years combined. It is from this debt that he has ‘increased’ our reserve

Also, the President made claims the Integrated Personnel And Payment Information System (IPPIS) as an achievement of his government. IPPIS was initiated, started, implemented and completed by past administration

Less Use Of Generators

The President boasted about increasing from 5,223 mega watts to 7,500 watts, the highest peak the country has ever witnessed

Young generations have to create their own future:

According to the President, the “not too young to run” bill will be signed into law in the next few days. What does this mean? Get your PVC and decide who is the best candidate to run this country

In the truth, times has changed and things aren’t the same, who do we need to run the affairs of this country? We need young people, who — in challenging times — have chosen hope over fear, who believe that they can shape their own destiny, who refuse to accept the world as it is and are determined to remake it as it should be. And more importantly, they have the strength and goodwill of health to run this race

The Fight Against Corruption Is Yielding Remarkable Results

The presidency says various policy measures already put in place to stem the tide of corrupt practices are yielding remarkable results . Some of these key reform policies include:

a . The Treasury Single Account ( TSA) has realized Billions of Naira being saved from maintenance fee payable to banks . N200 Billion has also been saved from elimination of ghost workers in public service .

b . The Whistle -Blowing Policy has helped to recover over N500 Billion;

c . The Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit set up with a mandate to validate controls , assess risks , prune personnel costs , ensure compliance with Public Financial Management reforms has helped to identify and remove over 52 ,000 ghost workers from the Federal Government MDAs Payroll ;

d . The Voluntary Asset and Income Declaration Scheme ( VAIDS ) aimed at expanding tax education and awareness has offered the opportunity for tax defaulters to regularise their status in order to enjoy the amnesty of forgiveness on overdue interest , penalties and the assurance of non -prosecution or subject to tax investigations .