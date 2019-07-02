Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

About 7 months after the embattled Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Prof. Usman Yusuf was recommended for dismissal, President Muhammadu Buhari has finally bow to pressure approving his sack.

According to a statement by the Director, Media, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs. Boade Akinola, the President had appointed Prof. Mohammed Sambo, as the new head of the NHIS.

The statement read in part, “Following the recommendations of report by an independent fact finding panel on the NHIS, President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the termination of appointment of the Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf, who has been on administrative leave and has approved the appointment of Prof. Mohammed Sambo as the new executive secretary.

“Similarly, the President also approved the dissolution of the governing board of the NHIS and directed the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health to exercise full powers of the council pending the constitution of a new board.

“President Buhari has also approved the appointment of Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as Director –General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. The appointment is in line with the provisions of Section 11(1)(3) of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(Establishment) Act, 2018.”

Daily Times recalls that a panel set by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had last December recommended Yusuf for dismissal for alleged fraud and other misdemeanours.

Similarly, a panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health had in 2017 recommended his dismissal following findings that he allegedly mismanaged N919m.