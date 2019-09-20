The Multi National Joint Force (MNJTF), and the Nigerian Armed Forces are celebrating the death of seven commanders of Boko Haram/ISWAP who meant their waterloo under artillery and air bombardments at the Tumbus of Lake Chad region.

They are in “celebration mood today and have been basking in the successes of their combined efforts of artillery and air bombardments of suspected hideouts of erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP at the Tumbus of Lake Chad region that neutralized many including key commanders”, a statement by the Acting Director Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa said.

Boko Haram /ISWAP commanders killed in the attacks are “said to be Abba Mainok, Bukar Dunokaube, Abu kololo, Abor Kime (said to be of Arab origin – likely their ISIS trainer), Mann Chari, Dawoud Abdoulaye (from Mali) and Abu Hamza.”

The attacks have lead to bitter mourning and a monumental set back to the erstwhile Boko Haram/ISWAP fighters hibernating at the triangular area.

Army said that “reliable information coming out from the inner circles of the demented and criminal group’s enclave escaping to Sudan and Central African Republic, indicates that at least not fewer than 7 of their key commanders have been wasted by the superior forces of the MNJTF.”

Those killed are said to be “commanders of various Tumbus controlling fighters before they were decisively dealt with and sent to the pit of hell by the military bombardment.”

Army said that although the names may be not be real and may likely nicknames alias, nonetheless, it is an unprecedented feat to our quest of clearing the remnants of these criminals in the area. Consequently, efforts are ongoing to get more information on their true identities.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai had through the Theatre Commander Multinational Joint Task Force and the Commander, Operation LAFIYA DOLE commended the troops for this great efforts and enjoined them to do more.