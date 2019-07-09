Chioma Joseph

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 200 level student of the University of Lagos and 99 others suspected to be members of the Aiye and Eiye Cult groups over the 7/7 day celebration.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu who paraded the suspects at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti in Yaba said the suspects were arrested by operatives of the ‘Operation Flush’

It was gathered that some of the suspects had disguised to be celebrating a birthday party in Ejigbo when they were arrested.

The Commissioner of Police said the suspects were arrested through massive raid on July 7 in different parts of Lagos.

Muazu said, “ The command launched ‘Operation Flush on 10the June 2019. Operation Puff Adder was launched earlier aimed at combating the menace of cultism and gangsterism in Lagos state. All the operations are intelligence driven.

“ We identified over ten cult groups and gangs in various parts of the state and took the battle to their door steps. Lagos state was in the past two weeks tender with apprehension of the activities of cultists come July 7.

“ The command through massive raids on cultists strong holds among other strategies ,successfully prevented any kind of activity or killings in the name of 7/7 celebration. A hundred cultists and gangsters were arrested within this period.

“ We have charged 70 of them to court while 30 are still under investigation. We recovered four Beretta pistols, with seven live ammunition,one double barrel gun, 8 locally made pistols, 25 cutlasses and axes and other assorted weapons.”

One of the suspects who simply identified himself as , Akin said ” I am a member of the Aye confraternity. I am a musician and was invited to play music.”

However, the case was different with the 200 level student of Botany at the University of Lagos.

The student who identified himself as Lawrence said he was training in the football field when he was arrested.

He said ” My name is Lawrence. I am a 200level student of Botany at University of Lagos. I went to train when the police from the Ejigbo police station came to arrest some cult boys in a hall inside the field.

“ The Police arrested over 200 of them but they arrested me too, despite telling them I was not a cultist.”