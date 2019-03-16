6th Gidifest: Niniola, Patoranking, DJ Obi, Wande Coal others announced as headliners

…As LAX, Zlatan headline the next generations stage

Mutiat Alli, Lagos

Ahead of the 6th edition of the yearly music culture event; The Gidifest, organisers recently at a media parley revealed the names of top entertainment headliners for this year’s event billed to hold at the Landmark Beach Front, Victoria Island come April 20th, 2019.

Organizers unveiled Wande Coal, DJ Obi and Sarz who will all be joining the already announced Patoranking, Niniola, Teni the entertainer, Moonchild Sanelly, DJ Neptune and more on the main stage.



Wande Coal is ready to dominate his debut at Gidi Fest this Easter. He offers a distinctive sound and a track record of releasing huge international hits. His collaborations include everyone from Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Patoranking – who also shares the stage at Gidi Culture Fest this year.



However, leading the train of the next generations stage this year is LAX, Zlatan alongside other promising young artistes that includes Boogey, Mich Straaw, Organya, Famous Bobson, Andre Music, Oladapo, Mo Believe, Dami Oniru, DJ TMSKD, DJ Nana, amongst others.

Speaking on the coming event, Gidi Fest and Eclipse Live Co-Founder Chin Okeke says: “We are excited by the sheer diversity of the acts we’re announcing this year, it’s going to be a hell of a show.

This year will see a return to our roots of promoting the future of African music, whilst many returning acts who have grown in leaps and bounds since the last time they graced the Gidi Fest stage.

Expect a beautifully curated experience with a big focus on the culture around the music.”

The Gidi Tribe reaches beyond the shores of Nigeria, from Africans to diaspora in Europe, Caribbean and American with African heritage. GidiFest aims to promote Lagos as a destination and expose the stories that captivate music fans and explorers from everywhere.

Speaking on the states involvement; The Lagos State Commissioner of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Steve Ayorinde noted that “ The Lagos State Government is happy to endorse and be associated with the Gidi Culture Festival for six consecutive years.

The festival has been consistent with aligning with the mandate of the state’s Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture to use the musical arts and the creative energy of our teeming youths to further promote the image of our state as a prime destination a destination and powerhouse of the creative economy.”

With an expected capacity of 10,000 fans and more experiential programming still to be revealed, the Gidi Tribe can expect something unforgettable this Easter weekend.