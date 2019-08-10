… Nominees’ List to be unveiled on August 14

(Pics: MS Angela Martins, AFRIMA international jury member representing AU)

The 6th edition of All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, in partnership with the African Union Commission, AUC, has received 8,157 songs/videos on its online portal as entry submission closed at 1159 hour (WAT) on Friday, August 2, 2019.

This year’s submission continues in the record-setting precedent of previous editions amassing the highest number of entries from African artistes, music producers, songwriters, Disc Jockeys (DJs), and video directors among others, since the inception of the biggest music event in Africa.

The 2019 submissions which opened worldwide on May 15 exceeded the 2018 submissions by 148 entries. Of the 8,157 entries submitted this year, Western Africa leads the pack with 38% of the total entries followed by Southern Africa with 24%. Eastern Africa, Central Africa and Northern Africa have 20%, 14% and 4% respectively.

Meanwhile, following the end of the 6th AFRIMA entry submission, the 13-man International Jury of AFRIMA arrived Lagos, Nigeria on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 for the week-long adjudication process from Wednesday, August 7 to Tuesday, August 13. The AFRIMA Jury’s responsibility involves screening, categorizing, assessing, grading and selecting into the 36 different Regional and Continental awarding categories nominees who will vie for the 23.9 carat gold-plated AFRIMA trophy.

The AFRIMA Jury member occupying one of the slots for Eastern Africa is Tanzania’s Joett, a veteran vocal coach and artiste development manager whose song writing skills earned him registered membership of the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). On the other hand is Tabu Osusa from Kenya. The veteran music professional has spent more than three decades in music production and promotion. He has chaired several musical projects within and outside Kenya.

Representing Central Africa from Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, is Charles Tabu, a Music Executive, with wide experience in artiste management and promotion. Charles has worked with major record labels across the continent including Sony, Universal and Warner. The second jury member for Central Africa is Bob Ekukole, a renowned Cameroonian media and music professional with 29 years of experience in media and broadcasting. He is currently the Director, TV Programmes and Production, Cameroon Radio and Television, CRTV.

Other jury members includes Omar Essaidi representing Northern Africa, Zimbabwean radio DJ and Lawyer, Delani Makhalima representing Southern Africa, Rita Ray, representing Diaspora-Europe, Olisa Adibua representing Western Africa amongst others.

Speaking on the 2019 entry submission and adjudication process: Mrs. Angela Martins said: “AFRIMA, the Pan-African initiative and music platform is gaining greater momentum, continental visibility and recognition. This can be verified by the increased number of entries received for its 6th Edition, to be held in November 2019.

Reacting to the entries received for the 6th AFRIMA, Central Africa Jury member, Charles Tabu, expressed excitement that more artistes within and outside Africa we getting more involved in AFRIMA submissions.

“Once again, we have proof that the talents coming from the Diaspora and from the continent have taken over AFRIMA. It is their platform, their awards and AFRIMA is all about rewarding Africa. As an AFRIMA jury member and an African music professional, I am so proud and amazed to see the number of entries in 2019 surpasses what we had in 2018. This a huge improvement from the 2,025 entries received in the first edition of the awards in 2014. I am waiting to see the quality, creativity and surprise talents we will discover during the adjudication in Lagos”.