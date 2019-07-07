Chioma Joseph

The Police in Lagos have arrested a 68-year-old man for raping his 15 years old daughter and two of her friends.

It was gathered that the suspect, Yisah Showunmi had been having canal knowledge of his daughter (name with held) for three years.

The bubble burst when two of her daughter’s friends aged 15 and 16, who had come to the house to spend time were raped by the suspect.

The suspect’s daughter had reported the matter to the Imoota Police Division revealing his father had been doing same to her for three years.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Elkana Bala, a Deputy Superintendent of Police said, “ On June 27, 2019 at 2pm, the 15 years old victim (Name withheld) reported a case of defilement at Imota Police Station against her father.

“ The survivor alleged that her father has been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years. She further alleged that when her two friends (Names withheld) ages 15 and 16 came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them.

“ She added that the last incident happened on June 23, 2019. The suspect however confessed to the crime.”

Similarly, the Police Spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Akin Olatilu, for sexually abusing his 19-year-old step daughter for five years.

Bala said the 19-year-old survivor (Name with held) had reported the matter to her mother severally, but she had refused to alert the police.

“ On the June 14, 2019 at 1pm, the survivor alleged that her step father had been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years. She alleged further that she reported the matter to her mother but her mother did not take any action.

“ She further sated that the abuse did not stop until she turned 18-years-old. That the suspect also had sexual intercourse with her in the month of march 2019.

She added that when she turned down the request of the suspect in the month of June, he lied against her to her mother and she was beaten up by her mother which made her to speak out, Bala stated.

The PPRO said the suspects will soon be charged to Court at the completion of investigation.