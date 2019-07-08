By Chioma Joseph, Lagos

The police in Lagos have arrested a 68-year-old man for raping his 15 –year- old daughter and two of her friends.

It was gathered that the suspect, Yisah Showunmi had been having canal knowledge of his daughter (name withheld) for three years. However, the bubble burst when two of her daughter’s friends aged 15 and 16, who had come to the house to spend time with Showunmi’s daughter were raped by the suspect.

The suspect’s daughter thereafter, reported the matter to the Imoota Police Division revealing that his father had been sexually molesting her for the past three years.

Lagos state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Elkana Bala, a deputy superintendent of police said that “on June 27 at 2pm, the 15- year- old victim (name withheld) reported a case of defilement at Imota Police Station against her father.

“The victim alleged that her father has been having sexual intercourse with her for the past three years. She further alleged that when her two friends (names withheld), ages 15 and 16 came to stay in their house, her father also had sexual intercourse with them.

“She added that the last incident happened on June 23. The suspect however, confessed to the crime.”

Similarly, the police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Akin Olatilu, for sexually abusing his 19-year-old step-daughter for five years.

Bala said the 19-year-old (name withheld) had reported the matter to her mother severally, but she had refused to alert the police.

“On the June 14, at 1pm, the survivor alleged that her step-father had been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years. She alleged further that she reported the matter to her mother, but her mother did not take any action.

“She further stated that the abuse did not stop until she turned 18 years old and that the suspect also had sexual intercourse with her in March. She added that when she turned down the request of the suspect in June, he lied against her to her mother and she was beaten up by her mother which made her to speak out,” Bala stated.

The police image-maker said the suspects will soon be charged to court at the completion of investigation.