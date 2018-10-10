65-year-old lecturer burnt to death in Ondo

A senior lecturer at the Ondo State University of Science and Technology (OSUSTECH), Okitipupa local government area of Ondo State, Prof. Adegboyega Obadofin has been reportedly burnt to death.

The remains of the 65 years old Professor was found on Tuesday morning by his neighbours, at his Ayeka residence in Okitipupa area of the state.

A source which spoke in anonymity said no one could ascertain the real cause of the fire disaster.

“This is mysterious because there was no power supply to the house or his power generating set on when the incident occurred.

“So, no one could state the cause of the fire incident and we at the other side of the neighbourhood cannot state the cause.

“We have informed his family who are in Lagos about the incident and I heard the school management has visited the house of the deceased”.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Sunday Oginduyile, of the institution also confirmed the incident.

Prof. Oginduyile said the University community was currently mourning the shocking death of the deceased.

“The incident happened in the mid – night of yesterday and the residents in the community also confirmed that he (Obadofin) was burnt into ashes.

“This is a shocking incident to us in the University because we never expected this sad incident mostly at this trying time.

“I have visited his home with some management staff and it was great shock when we got to the home to see the remains in ashes.

The Spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said he was yet to confirm the incident.