No fewer than 65 unpainted and unworthy vehicles operating within the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) city centre has been impounded by the FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), popularly known as VIO in collaboration with the Nigeria Police.

According to the Director of the Traffic Services, Malam Wadata Bodinga, the move was prompted by the series petitions by residence of FCT on the recent increase of ‘One Chance’.

He disclosed that henceforth, the Directorate will no longer take it kindly with any commercial motorist who fail to operate within the confines of the rules in the FCT.

“We will not accept vehicles without due registration to operate in Abuja, some are rickety ones and we cannot allow them to operate in the territory.

“This exercise is informed by the incessant complaints by the residents on the issue of one chance menace, so the arrest of the unpainted vehicles will help in checkmating the suspected criminal activities of one chance people,” he said.

Bodinga said the vehicles were impounded at Federal Secretariat, Ministry of Finance Junction, Area II and around Office of the Head of service.