The number of online shoppers in China on Friday reached 639 million in June, up 28.71 million over that of December 2018, according to a report published by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC).

According to the report, About 74.8 per cent of the total Internet users in China had so far tried online shopping, up from 63.1 per cent in June 2016.

The report noted that among the users, 622 million shopped via their mobile phones, 29.89 million more than the figure at the end of 2018.

The report attributed the growth of online shoppers to increasing consumption in smaller cities and rural areas, expanding international online shopping business and new marketing models.

It added that in the first half of 2019, online retail businesses imported goods worth 45.65 billion yuan (or 6.44 billion U.S. dollars), up 24.3 per cent year-on year.

Online shopping platforms have been working with streaming platforms to promote their goods and attract customers.

NAN)