63-year -old student prepares for SSCE in Delta

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

A 63-year -old student in Izon College in Oporoza community in Bomadi Local Government of Delta state is currently preparing for the Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

The student, Seribo Adelabu, a native of Bomadi in Bomadi Local Government Area of Delta state, started his voyage to secondary school at the age of 58 years after he was allegedly molested by his wife who described him as an illiterate.

“I am preparing for my SSCE examination; it was not easy, but very challenging and tough. I thank God for all those who encouraged me to go to school when my wife described me as error to her life. I want to thank Ijaw people for supporting me. I will read up to the university level,” Seribo Adelabu said.

Confirming that he had been surviving with his wheelbarrow business, Seribo, said “I am still pushing my wheelbarrow to make ends meet and pay my school fees. I appeal to the state government to help me. I am still in need of help to enable me complete my studies. I want to study to the university level.”