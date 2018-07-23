600 persons receive free medical services in Ebonyi

A total of 100 Pregnant Women, 150 children and 350 adults, making a total of 600 persons in Ishiagu, Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state were Monday offered free medical services by a Non Governmental Organization in the state, Caring Hearth Foundation.

30 of the beneficiaries are to undergo medical surgeries which would be sponsored by the NGO owned by the member Representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Medical Director of AMURT, an International Health organisation that partners the NGO on the free services, Dr. Martins Agu disclosed this to reporters in the area during the exercise which took place at General Hospital, Ishiagu.

He disclosed that the NGO gave anti-biotic and emergency care to a child that has serious health challenge.

“We have 19 Doctors, over 30 health workers and up to 8 Midwives and Nurses. While coming, we made 100 cards for pregnant women and we made 150 cards for children. Then, we made 350 cards for adults. And we have finished all the cards. We had to get more cards. We have internal medical doctors, we also have paediatricians and ostamologists.

“We gave anti-biotic and emergency care to a child that has serious case to stabilize him while we plan for referral. We have so many surgical cases and we have picked them, we will present them to the Honourable member who is sponsoring this medical outreach hundred percent.

“We have list from the previous ones we did in other communities in the constituency and we will organize surgical operation for them. We will bring surgeons from the Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki (FETHA) and it will be free of charge.

“We have 30 cases in our list now, we will bring lists from other outreach we did in the constituency and join the list we have now and plan for the surgeries”, he said.