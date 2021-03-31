60 suspected cultists arraigned under the new Lagos state anti-cultism law

Joy Joseph, Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arraigned 60 suspected cultists arrested at various points and communities in the state at the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba on Wednesday.

The accused persons were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo with the new Lagos State Anti Cultism Law, 2021.

It was gathered that the police prosecutors filed 13 count charges against the sixty suspects for various offences including conspiracy, murder, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, and breach of public peace, all under the new Lagos State Anti Cultism Law, 2021, and Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

According to Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who confirmed the arraignment of the suspects in a statement on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police had coordinated some raids and operations around the state, especially, in Ikorodu, to go after cultists and hoodlums who have been terrorizing residents and bring them to book.

Adejobi said: “CP Odumosu had said that the new law is a blessing and catalyst to eradicate cultism across the length and breadth of the state as the law caters for many loopholes in the previous laws pertaining to cult-related matters in the state.

“He further appreciated the Government and the good people of Lagos State for making the law a reality which is now applicable in the state. The police boss charged the Divisional Police Officers and commanders of operational units to be on their toes and make sure that the state is rid of cultism and other social vices since the command enjoy the enabling platform and framework to operate and discharge its duties as expected.”

Recall that the recently signed Lagos State Anti Cultism Law provides that, on conviction, cult members risk a jail term of twenty-one (21) years, while their parents risk 2 years imprisonment or a fine of N500,000.