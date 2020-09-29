60% post-harvest loses crippling agri business in Nigeria – NYFN

By Philip Clement

The Nigeria Young Farmers Network (NYFN) has expressed worry over post-harvest loses in the agricultural sector which it projected to be about 60%.

According to the group, the loses is crippling agricultural businesses and increasing food shortages across the country.

Director General and National coordinator of NYFN, Promise Amahah made this known while addressing a press conference ahead of the group’s mega rally in Abuja to promote agriculture in commemoration of Nigeria’s 60yrs anniversary tagged “60 years later, Yes we can”

According to Amahah, “Nigeria still suffer greatly from hunger and malnutrition and he problem is worsened by post harvest loses. This is why the Nigeria Young Farmers Network is poised to raise a generation of young people motivated to drive growth in agriculture.

“Major factors that lead to food shortages have been traced to climate change, crude mechanization and the lack of technical know-how by our farmers.

“As such, our aim is to rebrand from traditional to modern ways of farming and also change the perception to make people see agriculture as a business with huge benefits as we must move into agro-digital which must be IT driven,” he explained.

Asked it’s level of penetration in states, Amahah said the Network has its presence in all 36 states and 774 local governments.

He further stated that there is a programme in place in secondary Schools and tertiary Institutions to ensure that young minds grow with an agricultural mindset which he described as the most lucrative sector if properly harnessed.

Speaking on level of collaboration with partners, he stated that in the past 6yrs of it’s existence, the network has develop a strong partnership with International development partners with the vision to deepen profitability in the agricultural sector through training.

He concluded by applauding President Buhari’s move to stop forex for companies to import maize, which he believes will mobilize local production and encourage young Nigerians into farming.