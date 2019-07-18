No fewer than 60 persons escaped death in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital last night after a wing of the popular Metro View Hotel collapsed.

According to the manager of the hotel, Austine Orji, the management had noticed a crack on some of the pillars holding the building and immediately cordoned off the side of building and started renovations. Orji said it was in the process of the renovation that the building collapsed last night.

According to him, no life was lost in the incident as those who lodged in the hotel were outside the building for a seminar when the incident happened.

Following the collapse, the Abakaliki Capital Territory Development Authority sealed the 26 rooms hotel this Morning.