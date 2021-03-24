6 men arrested with AK-47 rifles, pistol in Adamawa re-arraigned

Tom Garba, Yola

Six youngmen arrested for allegedly dealing in firearms in Lamurde Local Government Area and some parts of Adamawa state have been re-arraigned before Federal High Court Yola Division on Tuesday.

The accused persons, Sa’adu Adamu aka Dujja, 35, Ibrahim Mohammed, 25, Musa Ahmadu, 31, Mobi Ori, 20, Hamza Isa, 35, and Kanno Dari, 30, were arrested with AK-47 rifles, 3 magazines, Pistol Barrera Italian made with 70 rounds of live ammunition.

The suspects who are indigenes of Guyuk, Song, Girei, and Lamurde Local Government Areas were earlier arraigned before the court on the 9th February, 2021, on 3 count charges bordering illegal possession of firearms.

They were also re-arraigned on Tuesday before Justice A. M. Anka led Federal High Court as a result of the amended charge by the prosecution, but when it was read and interpreted to them, they all pleaded not guilty to the offences.

Earlier, the prosecution told the court that the defendants were nabbed sometimes in 2017, at Lafiya Lamurde and some parts of the state in possession of the prohibited firearms without licence and thereby committed an offence under section 3(1),4, and 8(1) of the firearms cap. 28 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004, and punishable under 27(1)(a)(b) (i) and (iii) of the same act.

It was at this juncture that counsel to the prosecution, Yahaya Mohammed (Zonal Legal Adviser) urged the court to adjourn the matter to enable them assembly their witnesses to prove their case against the defendants.

The court granted the prayers of the counsel since none objected to it, and adjourned the case to 25th, 26th, and 27th May 2021 for a definite hearing.

Meanwhile, the court has refused to grant the application for bail filed by counsel to the 1st and 2nd defendants, A. Y. Abubakar.

Abubakar had earlier asked the court to grant bail to Sa’adu Adamu aka Dujja and Ibrahim Mohammed, but the court vehemently refused to grant them bail, saying it has taken note of the severity of their alleged offences, the punishment, and the security challenges bedeviling the society and rejected the application.