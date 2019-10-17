The Benue state Police Command has arraigned six members of an alleged notorious gang that specializes in robbing, kidnapping and killing of unsuspecting victims in Ushongo Local Government Area and its environs.

Prosecution officer, Mr. Hyacinth Gbakor told the court that on September 23, a team of ‘Operation ZENDA’ special crack squad following a tip -off raided various hideout of the gang and arrested them, recovering in the process one locally made single barrel gun with two live cartridges, charms and a rope used in strangulating kidnapped victims.

The accused persons, Iorwuese Kpila, Tersoo Agee, Ortema Apen, Akpen Anyam, B. Chiahemba and Aza Manasseh all of Ushongo were charged for criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of firearms and culpable homicide punishable with death.

The prosecution further explained that during police investigations, it was discovered that the accused persons kidnapped, killed and buried over 12 persons at a location in Agbatse in Ushongo Local Government Area.

They also according to the prosecution, robbed their victims of 11 motorcycles and one Toyota Corolla with registration number PLA 52 XTR before killing them, saying nine other members of the gang identified by the police were still at large while 11 corpses have been exhumed at a shallow grave and identified by their relations.

No plea was taken for want of jurisdiction and the prosecution said investigation is still in progress and asked for another date for further mention.

Counsel for the fifth accused person, Mr. Kenneth did not oppose the application for adjournment, but pledged to formally apply for bail of his client at a later date.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Isaac Ajim ordered the accused persons to be remanded at the Federal Prison, Makurdi and adjourned the matter to November 29 for further mention.