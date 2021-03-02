 6 arrested for allegedly running cocaine taxi service

2nd March 2021
by Our Correspondent
Six suspected drug dealers have been arrested in Berlin for allegedly running a cocaine delivery service in the German capital, investigators said on Tuesday.

Around 200 officers raided 14 properties in the early morning hours, a statement from police said.

This followed on from a five-month investigation into 13 suspects of varying nationalities, aged between 23 and 45.

They are associated with Berlin’s organised crime scene and are said to have operated a lucrative drug dealing network.

According to the Berlin public prosecutor, the gang was thought to have conducted more than 2,200 sales of cocaine with their cocaine taxi.

