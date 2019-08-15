Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Kabir Bala, has revealed that over 6, 000 Nigerians are currently under investigation for various crimes in the country.

The envoy who disclosed this on Wednesday, explained that the crimes range from drug-related offences to murder, fraud and armed robbery.

He stated that the statistics were from the South African Police Service.

“We have to look at it from a proper perspective, so that we don’t tilt the balance and then we overlook the fact that some of our nationals engage in things that are not legal here.

“We have 6, 089 of them having cases that are being concluded or investigated and some of them in prison; we have them,” he said.

The diplomat however, explained that the accused persons whether Nigerians or other nationals have the right to a fair trial, before being convicted if guilty in line with the laws of South Africa.

His remarks follow a meeting of the heads of Nigeria’s two missions in South Africa in Pretoria on Wednesday, on the country’s crime statistics as it relates to Nigerian citizens.