Senator Dino Melaye who represented Kogi West senatorial Federal Constituency, has responded to recent assassination threats, warning him to stop opposing the 5G issue.

Dino Melaye

Melaye announced on Twitter on Sunday that he has been receiving international calls threatening his life and warning him to back off the 5G issue.

He wrote, “I have received 2 international calls threatening me and warning me to back off the 5G issue. I was told by the last caller that 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations so i should stop. And i told him it is not bigger than God. I am not killable by man.”

I have received 2 international calls threatening me and warning me to back off the 5G issue. I was told by the last caller that 5G is bigger than Presidents of nations so i should stop. And i told him it is not bigger than God. I am not killable by man. — Senator Dino Melaye. (SDM) (@dino_melaye) April 5, 2020

Since the 5G issue has been trending, Melaye has been a strong opponent of the development and has been advocating against the operation of 5G in Nigeria.