Ladesope Ladelokun

In 2020, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will hit $4.2 billion, a figure that represents 89 per cent increase from 2019 revenue of $2.2 billion, a new report by the world’s leading technological research and advisory company, Gartner, inc has revealed.

The report, which was released on the website of the company on Thursday, August 22, 2019, states that seven per cent of Communications Service Providers (CSPs) worldwide have already deployed 5G infrastructure in their networks.

It further states that investments in 5G New Radio (NR) network infrastructure will account for six per cent of total wireless infrastructure revenue of CSPs in 2019, and this figure will reach 12 per cent in 2020.

Meanwhile, a Senior Research Director at Gartner, Sylvain Fabre, predicts a remarkable increase in wireless network infrastructure.

“5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will nearly double between 2019 and 2020. For 5G deployments in 2019, Communications Service Providers (CSPs) are using non-standalone technology.

This enables them to introduce 5G services that run more quickly, as 5G New Radio (NR) equipment can be rolled out alongside existing 4G core network infrastructure”, he said.

In contrast, CSPs will roll out standalone 5G technology in 2020, predicts Gartner, which will require 5G NR equipment and a 5G core network. This will lower costs for CSPs and improve performance of users.

According to industry experts, 5G networks are expected to expand the mobile ecosystem to cover new industries such as the smart factory like what is planned in Singapore, autonomous transportation, remote healthcare, agriculture and retail sectors, as well as enable private networks for industrial users.