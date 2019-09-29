Ogun state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called on Nigerians to give maximum support to the efforts being made by President Muhammadu Buhari to lift Nigeria out of the current economic and social malaise.

The governor, speaking on the occasion of the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, said Nigeria has all it takes to be a great nation.

Prince Abiodun noted that Nigerians should not lose hope, calling on them to support the federal government in its efforts to improve the economy, defeat remnants of the Boko Haram insurgency as well as other security challenges in the country.

Prince Abiodun said: “I call on Nigerians to support the present administration with prayers and work with President Buhari to end insurgency and other fault-lines that divide us as one indivisible and united country.

“I pray that the country would witness prosperity, peace and progress. It was a divine mandate that the President won this year’s presidential election and his efforts so far justifies the confidence reposed on him.

“We have seen how he has been handling the economy: his anti-corruption campaign, food security and internal security challenges. I am confident that with his efforts, by the time we celebrate our 60th Independent Anniversary, we shall be full of greater joy and fulfilment.”

The governor also restated his administration’s commitment towards ensuring good governance by being just, equitable and fair in the distribution of the dividends of democracy across the state.

Gov. Abiodun said this should also be the guiding principle for all who have been voted into office.

The governor noted that his government had put in place security trust fund, where patrol vehicles and motorcycles were purchased for security personnel to guarantee safety of lives and property, noting that the people could now sleep with their eyes closed.

“Our government has put up some policies in place; we are going to improve job opportunities in the State.

“Recently, the Investment Promotion Council Bill was signed into law, to promote the ease of doing business and consequently improve employment opportunities for the youths.

“We have set up a job portal, where the youths are encouraged to put their names for companies to have local content, so that job portal would be their primary source for the recruitment of their staff,” he stated.

Abiodun noted that, the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, the declaration of state of emergency in the educational sector, as well as the Oko’wo Dapo scheme, which is targeted at supporting women in the grassroots, with interest free loan, were all targeted to make life more abundant for the people of the state.

He enjoined elected or appointed public officials to pursue governance with zeal, urging them to consider their position as public trust and a tripartite social contract between them, the people and God Almighty, for which they will account.