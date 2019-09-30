Akure – The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Mr Ade Adetimehin, says Nigeria has come of age, at 59.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party on Monday, in Akure.

Adetimehin commended the country’s founding fathers for the selfless and worthy sacrifices they made to ensure subsequent generations had a country they could be proud of.

The chairman appreciated Nigerians for being supportive of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying that the administration was determined to build on inherited legacies.

Adetimehin also hailed Buhari’s efforts to rebuild Nigeria by putting in place institutions and policies that would stand the test of time.

He added that the economic vision and security strategies of the president would soon be applauded by Nigerians.

Adetimehin said that the APC-led government in the state had done so much within 30 months to justify the confidence reposed in them by the people.

He applauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for building a solid and enduring revenue base for Ondo once tagged “civil service state.

“The state will ever be grateful to the present administration for the industrial hub in Ore, aside the unprecedented infrastructural development.

“The agricultural and health sectors as well have better stories to share,” he stressed.

The chairman urged the people of the state to keep faith with the party, assuring that APC would not let down the state.

He wished all the leaders, members of the APC and indeed, the people of the state a joyous celebration. (NAN)