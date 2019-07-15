Kehinde Akinpelu, Ilorin

The first batch of 560 intending pilgrims to this year’s hajj was yesterday airlifted to Saudi Arabia from the llorin International Airport, in Kwara state.

The intending pilgrims were airlifted by Max Airline.

The state Amirul Hajj, Alhaji Lasisi Kolawole-Jimoh advised the intending pilgrims to be of good conduct during their stay in the holy land and urged them to shun all acts capable of tarnishing the image of the country.

“Avoid all acts that can drag the name of the country and the state in the mud while performing the pilgrimage,” the amirul hajj counselled while addressing the pilgrims shortly before their departure to Saudi Arabia.

Executive Secretary of the state Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde- Jimoh assured the pilgrims that the board has made befitting arrangements for their comfort in the holy land.

He emphasised the need for the pilgrims to strictly abide by the rules and regulations of the Saudi government.