By Samuel Luka, Bauchi

A health expert, Malam Saraki Musa has disclosed that 54 per cent of drug addicts in Nigeria are adolescents from the ages of 18 years and below.

‎ Musa made the assertion on Thursday while presenting a lecture at the school awareness campaign on the dangers of drug abuse organized by the Gyara Kayanka Character Re-birth Initiative at Bauchi state College of Agriculture.

Malam Musa, who is also the ‎President, Health Promoters and Awareness Initiative, a non-governmental organization defined drug abuse as the deliberate use of chemical substances for reasons other than intended medical substances which results in physical, mental, emotional or social impairment of the user.

He said that the drugs most commonly abused include, tobacco, alcohol, synthetic drugs, ecstasy, cocaine, crystal meth and methamphetamine, inhalants and heroin amongst others.

While stating that peer pressure and depression are some of the causes of drug addiction among youth, Musa added that “youth associate with different types of people otherwise known as friends. Through the pressure from these friends, a child may end up having a taste of these drugs and once this is done, they continue to take it and become addicted to it.”

The medical practitioner further explained that “in the long run, they are pushed to abuse drugs so as to fit in, escape or relax, relieve boredom, seem grown up, to rebel or to experiment.”

He added that the prevalence of drug addiction in the country has continued unabated as 7, 800 people get introduced into drug abuse on a daily basis.

According to him, the recent research conducted on the prevalence of hard drug abuse revealed that 7, 800 new cases are recorded daily across the nation.

Speaking earlier, the Secretary of the Gyara Character Re-birth Initiative, Monday Daniel explained that the event was organized in consideration of the prevalence of drug addiction in tertiary institutions.

He noted that the objectives of the coalition are creating awareness on drug abuse, public awareness and youth empowerment.