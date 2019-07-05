By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

Delta state government has said that 530, 664 subscribers have so far registered for its contributory health insurance scheme.

Deputy Governor, Kingsley Otuaro, who confirmed this to journalists in Asaba on Friday, said the health service plan was being provided under the health commission in over 110 primary healthcare facilities with 65 secondary facilities and 52 private hospitals spread across the state

“We have demonstrated strong commitment towards attaining universal health coverage, especially in the last four years. We shall continue to do our best to deliver healthcare for all Deltans in line with the universal health coverage of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“We have resolved to work tirelessly with all the relevant stakeholders at the state and at the federal levels in the next four years to ensure our primary healthcare system is responsive to the needs of all Deltans,” Otuaro said

He noted that the Okowa led administration was committed to healthcare delivery service, stressing that the provision of healthcare facilities and ensuring good health for Deltans were of top priority that will be sustained in the next four years by the administration.

“We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on the successful launch of the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund in January this year and Gov. Okowa conveys the gratitude of all Deltans for the opportunity availed them to participate in the programme,” Otuaro disclosed

Otuaro said that the actualization of the National Health Act which was passed by the National Assembly states that health for all is a right.