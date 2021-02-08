52 Governorship aspirants, others defect to PDP in Bayelsa

Aherhoke Okioma, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State’s Governor Douye Diri has given assurances that he was interested in partnering all shades of opinions towards the development of the state.

Diri, represented by his Special Adviser on Political matters, High Chief Collins Cocodia, gave the undertaking in Yenagoa while receiving some 52 former gubernatorial candidates who took part in the 2019 Governorship election and chieftains of political parties.

He promised to continue to extend the olive branch to the opposition in the state so that collectively they could build the dream state dream according to the vision of the founding fathers.

The Governor restated his desire to build a virile and prosperous Bayelsa, noting that, although there were suits instituted by the opposition against his administration, he had received and would continue to welcome into his ruling party all opposing elements that were ready to partner his administration for development.

In a speech detailing the reason for organising the programme for formally receiving the defectors, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Inter-Party Relations, Barrister Jackson Suokiri, said, the reception was necessitated by Governor Douye Diri’s willingness to accommodate all parties and shades of opinion in building the state under his leadership.

Suokiri noted that the defectors were given the olive branch to join PDP after showing enthusiasm and readiness to partner the government in transforming the state.

He reiterated the government’s desire to continue reaching out to other party stalwarts who had shown interest to cross over to PDP.

READ ALSO: Bayelsa Govt tasks community leaders on security, condemns attack on NSCDC operatives

Speaking on behalf of the defecting party stalwarts, Mr. Henry Igwe, Chairman, United Nigeria Democratic Party (UNDP) said the defection of party stalwarts was overdue, noting that, immediately after the 2019 elections, many of them had partnered Diri and PDP to reclaim their mandate.

Igwe thanked the Governor for the olive branch, pleading that they be carried along in the state’s scheme of things.

Mr. Tunde Noah spoke on behalf of the decampee Governorship candidates, just as Ms. Tarila Dakolo spoke on behalf of other defectors.