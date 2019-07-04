By Doosuur Iwambe

A 50-year-old man identified as Roger Marcelino has died after he accidentally swallowed a live tilapia fish and got his airway blocked, while fishing in a central Philippine river on Thursday.

The victim and his son reportedly went fishing in the river in Tagutud, a village in Bungasong town in Antique province in the central Philippines when the accident happened.

According to the son who confirmed the development, Marcelino was in the habit of putting his fresh catch between his teeth.

However, this time he swallowed the fish, which apparently blocked his airway, causing him to stop breathing. The report did not mention the size of the fish.

The victim was taken to a local hospital but was declared dead, the report added.