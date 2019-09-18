Oluwatosin Omosowon

Having a lot of followers on social media is one of the ways to be recognized and to maintain a strong online presence. Again, one can get verified due to the number of numerous followers on social media. Apart from being verified, having a large number of followers can be valuable, especially for business owners who want to create awareness for their products and services and also increase patronage from clients.

Here are five tips that can help you increase your social media followers.

Always create good contents

Good content attracts followership traffic on your various social media handles. Therefore, to increase followership, you have to continually create good contents that are useful, interesting and engaging and should appeal to your target audience. The truth of the matter is that you can create good contents that will not appeal to your target audience. To avoid that, always go for what your audience can relate with. Again, good, useful and interesting content will trend or go viral more often, draw interest on social media and help to increase your fans and followers.

Communicate/Socialize

Followers are always concerned with whoever runs a page. They become uninterested when you do not mingle with them. The fact is, it is not enough to post good engaging content; it is also very important to communicate with your followers and people that visit your page. What you have to do is, respond to comments, questions or mentions made by your followers and through this, you tend to deepen connections, foster engagement, and build trust.

The use of Hashtags cannot be overemphasized

Hashtags help people find content on the topics that are of interest to them. Potential followers can reach you through various trendy hashtags, when you make use of them.Once you hashtag a word with Twitter, Instagram and Google +, all account users can see it. It goes into the world of hashtags. This allows users who are not following you to see your tweets and content that you put out on various social media sites. So to keep it simple, people are only one hashtagged word away from possibly being seen by thousands, if not millions of people through social media.

Offer giveaways, promos, discounts

A lot of people like free offers and giveaways Giving offer frequently will get your target audience’s attention and, as a result, help you get more followers.