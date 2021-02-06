5 Things you didn’t know are happening in the World

Human beings usually pay less attention to what’s happening around them i.e. what’s relevant, but tend to spend more and more time on things that aren’t relevant.

In our society today we have lots of things happening here and there; and sometimes these things when not controlled can be a great danger to all of human kind.

Here are 5 things you didn’t probably know is going on in the world right now:

Desert Growth: Since 1990 Sahara desert has extended 6,000 kilometer square, why? Because rainfall is decreasing along it’s Southern edge which means that some areas which were once semi-arid lands/area have become desert due to decrease in rainfall.

Decreased Cancer:Between 1991 and 2017 people who die from cancer (or the death rate of cancer) decreased in the United States of America by 29% – making it the largest decrease in cancer death rate recorded ever.

Statistically, cancer is the second leading cause of death in both men and women after heart disease. Some scientist claim that this reduction is due to the fact that they’ve been fall in smoking, and treatments are becoming more effective than before.

READ ALSO: 5 Nigerian footballers who faded away after enjoying promising breakouts

Deaths In Stadium Construction For Qatar 2022:Up to 800 migrants could die over the construction of the Stadium, needed for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In 2019 it was reported that 9 people died during the cause of building the Stadium, making it a total of 34 deaths since the construction started 6 years ago.

Bees Are Dying Off:The rate at which bees are dying from either pathogen, parasite and insecticide is very, very high. Studies shows that 40% of honeybee colonies died in the US last year.

Antibiotics Are Being Less Effective:The bacterias in our society today have been founded to be more resistant to the antibiotics we have, making it more difficult to cure.

However, in the later time there would making stronger antibiotics which could mean strong side effects.