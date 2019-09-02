The big brother eviction show on sunday was filled with a lot of events. However, there were some occurrences that were so interesting that stood out. Find out as we share five with you

Ebuka, the host of the show and known for his flamboyant outfits wore a “superman like” cape this time.

BB Naija Housemates, Esther and Sir Dee were evicted from the show. They were nominated along Tacha, Cindy, Frodd, and Venita.

Frodd cried profusely when Esther was asked to leave the big brother house. According to Frodd on why he cried,”It was shocking watching her leave. It felt like a movie.” Esther was Frodd’s unrequited love interest before eviction.

Again, when describing the men in her life, Esther did not acknowledge Frodd as her love interest, instead she said, “Frodd is sweet and Nelson is her gee.” Recall that Nelson who was a former housemate before he left the house, seem to be one that melted Esther’s heart.

Cindy who is viewed as the most pitied of all the housemates, surprisingly came second place with 22.03% in the chart of audience’s vote.

She was voted ahead of Frodd, Venita, Sir Dee and Esther who had 20.17%, 12.53%, 12.53%, 7.74%, 6.31% respectively, while Tacha who got the highest votes came out with 31.22%.