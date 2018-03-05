5 serving Govs, 20 senators, reps set to dump APC, PDP for SDP – Official

Five serving Governors, 20 senators and some members of the House of Representatives from the People’s Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress are set to join the Social Democratic Party, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Alfa Mohammed, has said.

The Secretary said on Sunday in an interview with journalists in Minna, Niger State that over 50 Civil Society Organisations have also embraced the party in a coalition movement to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2019.

Mohammed explained that the mass movement of prominent politicians from both the APC and PDP to the SDP last Thursday was a kick starter for the chunk of other politicians and civil societies eager to join the party.

He said: “In the next two to three weeks, the mass movement into the SPD will become more pronounced, especially at the National and state Houses of Assembly and I am sure that the party will soon become the majority at the National Assembly.”

According to him, the five governors have indicated serious interest in joining the party and have been sending representatives to its negotiation meetings, adding that discussions have been on for some months with the governors.

The National publicity secretary said the national secretariat of the party has directed all state offices to commence registration of new members at ward levels as from March 5.

Mohammed, who declined to confirm whether Atiku Abubakar has joined the SDP, said the party was home to the former Vice President, adding that he does not need to knock at the door before entering the party.

He said: “I need two to three weeks to confirm the issue of the former Vice President as it concerns our party.

“However, it might interest you to know that many prominent politicians from Adamawa State have joined us.”

Mohammed assured that the party will provide equal opportunities and level playing ground for all members, adding: “We will also provide credible and honest leadership to Nigerians in 2019.”