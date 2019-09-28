Five policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) of the Lagos State Police Command had been arrested over alleged extortion of N5, 000 from a woman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the RRS said through its Twitter handle that the men were arrested on Friday in Ajah area of the state.

“Our officers at Ajah extorted N5, 000 from a lady; our Ops officers went in search, arrested and detained them at Alausa Headquarters of the squad.

“They will be transferred to the headquarters on Monday for trial,” the RRS twitted.

The squad, however, did not state what led to the extortion and if the money collected was recovered.

In response to NAN queries on cases of impersonation of RRS operatives, it said that all RRS operatives must wear official badges on sleeves and their name tags on the breast of their shirts.

It stressed that the public could also identify white vehicles of RRS operatives with red and blue stripes and “RRS” boldly inscribed on the body of the vehicles, motorcycles and Armored Personnel Carriers (APC).

The squad urged the public to report any unprofessional conduct by its officers to 09053950347, 08185919893. (SMS and WhatsApp only). (NAN)