5 passengers killed in New York helicopter crash

All five passengers have been killed in a helicopter crash into New York City’s East River. A spokesman for the New York City Police Department confirmed the deaths to The Associated Press early Monday morning.

Police say a sixth person, the pilot, freed himself and was rescued by a passing tugboat on Sunday night. The helicopter was being chartered for a photo shoot when it went down near Gracie Mansion, the mayoral residence.

Police and fire department divers pulled the five passengers from the helicopter. Video posted on Twitter shows a red helicopter land hard in the water and then flip on its side as its rotors beat the water.