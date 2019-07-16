Five kidnappers, who have been unleashing mayhem on communities in Adamawa state on Monday in Yola, the state capital repented by surrendering their arms.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Audu Madaki, made this known while honouring the leader of the Adamawa state branch of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Alhaji Jaoji Isa, for the association’s role in the kidnappers’ surrender.

Madaki said the surrender by the kidnappers followed a peace initiative between traditional and community leaders and members of MACBAN as well as another association, Tabital-Pulaku Jonde Jam.

“In view of the ongoing peace and reconciliation initiative of the Adamawa state Police Command in collaboration with the state government and MACBAN, Adamawa state chapter, five kidnappers in the state voluntarily denounced their criminal activities.

“They repented from kidnapping and surrendered five AK 47 rifles and 334 rounds of live amuninition to the command through the state chairman of the association,’’ Madaki said.

He said the repentant kidnappers promised to assist both the police and leadership of the association to identify, trace, arrest and recover more criminals in the state.

Similarly, Madaki said that the command has recorded tremendous success following the arrest of 42 suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and armed robbery among other crimes.

The commissioner thanked the good people of the state for their support and cooperation, pledging that the police would not relent in its efforts at ridding the state of all criminal activity.