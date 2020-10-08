5 killed, many injured as gas explosion hits Lagos again (photos)

Chioma Joseph

An early morning gas explosion on Thursday has razed down 44 buildings, killing five persons including a woman and two children at Unity Bus Stop, Candos Road, in the Baruwa area of Lagos.

The blaze which started at a company, Best Roof Cooking Gas, gradually extended to others buildings in the neighbourhood as emergency responders battled to put it off.

A situation report by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) noted that the cause of the explosion could not be immediately ascertained.

Several people sustained various degrees of injuries.

The agency said: “On arrival at the scene of the incident, it was observed that there was a gas explosion at the aforementioned location. Further investigation at the scene revealed that a gas station belonging to Best Roof Cooking Gas exploded, burning buildings around.

“Five mortalities were recorded and several others injured. A combined effort of the Agency’s Tiger team, Dolphin team, LRU Fire, LASG Fire Service, Nigeria Police Force (NPF), NUPENG, and Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) are on ground to curtail the spread of the fire to other buildings.

“Dampening down ongoing. Presently the gas valve is being opened to release the gas to avert another explosion while fire fighters are blanketing the whole area.

“Two bungalows, four different storey buildings consisting of one school, one hotel, one creative center and one residential building, 89 shops, a gas station, a church, 23 electric poles, two transformers, a gas tanker truck, a pick up van and a tricycle were affected.”