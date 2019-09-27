For the movie lovers, BBC culture film club has released intriguing movies to watch this October.

Here are top 5 movies:

1. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

Here’s another chance to see Angelina Jolie with wings, horns, pointy prosthetic cheekbones, and a vaguely English accent. The sequel’s subtitle promises that Maleficent will actually be malevolent this time around. The subsequent all-out war between demons and humans looks as if it will be less fairy tale,more Game of Thrones more series finale.

On general release from 16 October

2.Terminator: Dark Fate

It’s been a long while since a Terminator sequel has been worth getting excited about. Linda Hamilton is playing Sarah Connor, Edward Furlong is John Connor, and James Cameron is the producer. This seems to bethe real Terminator 3.

To be released on 23 October in the UK and France, 31 October in Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong and 1 November in the US, Canada, France and Spain

3.Parasite

Parasite is one of Bong Joon-ho critically acclaimed film, making it his best received film yet. It revolves around the four members of the street-smart but dirt-poor Kim family. BBC Culture’s Emma Jones says that Bong’s extremely funny class-war satire is a black comedy, a social commentary, an action thriller and a bloodbath, all rolled into one.

It will be released on 11 October in the US, 17 October in Germany, 18 October in Mexico and 25 October in Canada and Spain.

4. Gemini Man

Gemini Man is a rarity: a big-budget Hollywood sci-fi-action movie based on an original concept, rather than on a superhero comic or an old TV series, even though this particular original concept is more than 20-years-old. Ang Lee has directed Gemini Man, and he’s used cutting-edge digital de-aging to let Will Smith play both the veteran assassin and his much younger doppelganger.

It will be released on 10 October in the UK, Hong Kong and Australia, and 11 October in the US, Canada and India.

5. Joker

Joker won the top prize at this year’s, Venice film festival and Joaquin Phoenix is bound to get an Oscar nomination for his scary yet sympathetic central performance. It’s a tribute to two of Martin Scorsese’s urban-decay dramas, Taxi Driver and The King of Comedy, and it even has a cameo by their star, Robert De Niro.

It will be released on 3 October.