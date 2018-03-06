5 Healthy Eating Tips to Maintain Your Figure

The statement “See, I am fat!”, is what most of us say every second day. Today’s youth is very obsessed with their weight and there is a lot of confusion regarding what t o eat and what not to. With thousands of varieties of food containing nutrients, minerals and vitamins, it becomes difficult to decide what is best for one’s health. We focus on the desired result but never follow the path and that is where we lack.

“Dieting these days has become a fad. Following a particular diet has become a status symbol. It gives you results too but at the cost of your inner body system and the moment you stop doing it, the weight usually bounces back. The focus should be on a healthy approach with a balanced diet to have long-term results. A simple way to put it: ‘No fasting, No Feasting’,” says Dr Shaili Tomar, Cinical nutritionist, yoga expert and a health Blogger, Rediscover, New Delhi. She further adds,

“The most common and unfortunate myth which has become a belief, that eating less will make a person weigh less. Right food at right time and in right quantity is the only effective and long-term solution. Today you might not feed your body, and it might not demand for food but ill effects like poor health, vitamin and protein deficiency, hair loss, fatigue, loss of concentration will follow. ”Not to worry, today, we took it upon ourselves to provide 5 simple, yet effective healthy eating tips that you can follow every day to get the figure you have always wanted.

Five servings of fruits and vegetables:



Have you ever tried a ‘rainbow diet’? If not then try following at least five servings of various colors of fruits and vegetables in your diet, which is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals. A human body needs a certain Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) of vitamins and minerals, which is considered as essential micronutrients. In addition, it is a forerunner of many vital functions such as for the maintenance of skin, hair and heart health. So the next time you sit down to have lunch, be sure to include some vegetables in the menu.

Four pints (2 liters) of water:



A lot of you ladies want the glow on your skin. It’s simple; have lots of water. The most important component of healthy eating tips is to drink at least 8-12 glasses of water every day. A human body contains 55 per cent to 78 per cent of water that helps in flushing out the toxins and adds in weight loss. Moreover, it balances the immune system, maintains brain, blood functioning, and helps in carriage of nutrients throughout the body. So after eating, walking, working, be sure to drick a good glass of water.

Three major meals:



The foundation of health consists of the three major meals that one should not skip in a day – breakfast, lunch and dinner. A balanced diet is when it has 60-70% of Carbohydrates, 15-20% of Proteins and 10-15% of Fats. Therefore, skipping these meals can result in poor digestion capacity, stress, fatigue and a disturbed immune system. Many individuals tend to skip the first meal of the day and before the day runs put, you find out that they become less productive at work. And it shouldn’t be so. Develop a lifestyle where by, missing the first meal of the day i.e. breakfast, should be a taboo to you. Make sure you look forward to having all meals to have a healthy productive day.

Two hours of gap:

If you are in the habit of eating your dinner and immediately going off to sleep, then you should stop that right now. As the day passes by, the metabolism decreases and your body needs at least two hours of gap between your last meal of the day and sleeping time. Moreover, if the meal you had is left undigested then it can lead to toxin accumulation, weight gain and bloating. Most people tend to get back home from work very late and they still end up eating heavy. It is not right. You should stop over somewhere and eat before getting home or better still, have fruits for dinner instead of eating heavy.

One hour of physical activity:



Whether you are young or old, one hour of physical activity that keeps you charged is absolutely necessary. A proper workout should be a combination of strength training and cardio but if you do not have so much time to spare, then 30 – 35 minutes of brisk walking and stretching will also do. It will help you keep your weight under control and reduce stress and lifestyle disorders to a great extent. Do not neglect getting involved in physical activities. Even at an old age, you could still look younger and stronger than your age.

We do hope that these tips have been useful to help you achieve your dreams of getting and maintaining the figure of your dreams. If you have any more questions or contributions or issues you need to discuss, feel free to hit us up on our twitter account @danylcaesar and be sure we’d respond.

Daniel Nwaokocha