5 die in auto crash in Abuja

Five persons, including a couple died in a road accident in Abuja on Sunday.

A sixth person, who was seriously injured in the incident which occurred at about 8 a.m. near Setraco Junction along Kubwa Expressway, was rushed to the hospital.

According to an official of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Emmanuel Agbo, the incident occurred when a Toyota Camry car coming from Kubwa area to Abuja city centre was hit by a trailer.

Agbo said at the scene of the acccident that the impact of the contact with the trailer, which was travelling in the same direction, forced the car with six passengers off the road.

“The impact forced the car, with registration number ABC 978 SL to crash onto a concrete pillar of a bridge across the highway. Five persons in the car, including a couple, died on the spot. You can see their corpses on the ground.

“A sixth person in the car, a woman, sustained serious injuries and has been rushed to the hospital. We are trying to move the dead to the mortuary of one of the hospitals in the city,” Agbo said.

He said that the trailer did not stop after hitting the car, adding however, that it was chased and caught by the police.

However, a police officer, Insp. Danjuma Garba, confirmed that the fleeing trailer and its driver have been held. According to him, when the trailer escaped, the police contacted their patrol teams at various locations who then chased and caught the fleeing trailer driver at AYA area.