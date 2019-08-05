Samuel Luka, Bauchi



Country Director of WaterAid Nigeria, Dr. Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, has revealed that about four million people lack access to water, sanitation and hygiene in Bauchi state.





Acting Director of the Programme, Mike Essien, who represented the country director made the disclosure at a press conference held at the NUJ Secretariat, Bauchi on Monday.

She urged citizens to hold elected government officials accountable for delivering election promises on water and sanitation.



The WaterAid country director who lamented that the crises also affect schools and health centres said that “in 2018, the Bauchi state Primary Health Care Development Agency (BSPHCDA) reported that the state recorded 9, 725 cholera cases resulting in the death of 28 people with women having the highest number of the cases.”

Citing statistics of the joint monitoring programme of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international standard of tracking, ‎maintained that lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene has led to the deaths of more than 300 children daily in Nigeria.



According to her, due to lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene, Nigeria loses 1.3 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP), representing N1.6 trillion.



Okoye added that “according to UNICEF, the crisis contributes to the continuous outbreak of diseases like cholera and Lassa fever, increase in spread of anti-resistant infections acquired in unhygienic hospitals, lower levels of girl-child education, stunting, wasting and poor cognitive development.”



She charged elected officials in Bauchi state to fulfil their election campaign promises to improve water, sanitation and wash access during their tenure in office.



The Water Aid Country Director explained that the organisation was implementing the ‘keep your promises’ campaign in collaboration with some civil society organisations in the state to create a platform through which the citizens will engage elected officials to demand for water, sanitation and health services in their communities.



Okoye applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for being proactive in addressing the water crisis in the state since assumption of office by convening a meeting with international workers and agencies.



The WaterAid country director noted that the governor did sign the Water Aid Nigeria pledge card as a demonstration of his commitment to improving access before his election.

She expressed confidence that the governor’s actions since assumption to office indicates a political will to ensure the right policy is put in place towards addressing the problem of water, sanitation and hygiene in the state.