Forty- nine out of the 50 academic programmes of the University of Abuja have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Information Officer of the university, Hajiya Maryam Mohammed, said this in an interview while reacting to reports that the institution has the highest number of unaccredited courses.

She said that the accreditation of UniAbuja programmes was done by the NUC and relevant professional bodies in the country.

According to her, the report making the rounds on social media that the university has the highest number of unaccredited courses is a 2016 report, even before the NUC visited the institution.

“As it is today, we have 50 programmes in the university and 49 of them have been accredited by NUC and one was turned down, but we are working on it to get it back on board.

“The report making the rounds online, especially Premium Times that UniAbuja has the highest number of unaccredited courses is a 2016 report even before NUC visited the institution.

“NUC has not paid us another visit recently, neither has any professional body come around to strip us off accreditation, so am surprised the way people are talking about our accreditation,’’ she said.

Maryam said that the university had put all necessary requirements in place and is looking forward to getting 95 per cent accreditation for the development of education in the country.

On the issue of alleged ‘sex for marks’ scandal by a faculty dean, Maryam said a committee has been set up to look into the matter, adding that the staff in question has been queried.

The information officer said that a dean in one of the science faculties is currently under investigation for allegedly soliciting for sex to award marks to one of his female students.

“The man in question has been issued a query and a panel has been constituted to listen to him in order to give him a fair hearing. That’s where we are right now because we have to wait for the committee to do something and come out with their findings.

“So, I cannot tell you anything again until the committee finishes its work and as soon as there is anything, the rightful decision will be taken,” she said.