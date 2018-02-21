49 passengers escape unhurt as Dana overshoots runway at Port Harcourt Airport

Dana aircraft from Abuja to Port-harcourt has overshut the runway on landing at the Port-Harcourt international airport, Omegwa.

The 49 passengers on board were successfully evacuated without any injuries or casualty.

According to investigation, the weather was said not to be too good at the time the aircraft came in.

The runway at the airport has been closed, but soon will be re-opened after the necessary work had been done to ensure the runway is saved for other flights to come in.

Officials of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA are said to be on the ground at the airport to carry out its oversight function of ensuring adequate security.